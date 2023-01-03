Videos

BJP is not safe for women: Where would I go?

Suspended BJP leader and former BJP Other State and Overseas Tamil Development wing president Gayathri Raguram on Jan. 03 resigned from the party alleging the party of not 'respecting' women and providing 'equal' opportunity. "I have taken the decision with a heavy heart to resign from TN BJP for not giving opportunity for an enquiry, equal rights & respect for women. Under Annamalai leadership women are not safe. I feel better to be trolled as an outsider," she said. BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai suspended Gayathri in November from all the positions she held in the party for a period of six months. He asked party functionaries and cadres not to be in touch with her for any party-related matters. Gayathri was accused by the party president of continuously violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party. Earlier, Annamalai said in his statement, "Gayathri Raguram continuously has been involved in party unlawful activities. For this, she has been suspended from all designations of the party for six months. Party cadres are asked not to be in touch with Gayathri Raguram."