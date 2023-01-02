Videos
Paramapada Vasal opened in Srirangam
On the pious festival of Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 that falls on Jan. 02, the seventh gate of heaven, Paramapada vasal opening was held at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu. The processional deity, Lord Sri Ranganathar, was taken out in the procession that ritualistically passed through the Paramapada Vasal with utmost religious fervour in the presence of devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated in the Margasisa or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android