Paramapada Vasal opened in Srirangam

On the pious festival of Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 that falls on Jan. 02, the seventh gate of heaven, Paramapada vasal opening was held at the Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu. The processional deity, Lord Sri Ranganathar, was taken out in the procession that ritualistically passed through the Paramapada Vasal with utmost religious fervour in the presence of devotees of Lord Vishnu. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is celebrated in the Margasisa or Margazhi month of the Hindu calendar.