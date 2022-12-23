Videos

Schoolboy performs stunts with Jeep

A video of a school student without a driving license, drive his father's jeep with fellow students during the Christmas celebration held at a school near Kannur in Kerala has gone viral in the social media.A Christmas party was celebrated in a school located in Mambaram near Kannur, Kerala. A student of the school took his father's jeep to participate in the celebration. It is to be noted that the student does not have a driving license.The student showed off his skills by speeding his father's jeep around the grounds of the school campus and carrying his friends along with him.While the jeep was speeding, two students fell down and escaped with minor injuries. As these scenes were recorded and went viral on social media, the police registered a case against the student and his parents. Further investigation underway.