Mask mandatory in Karnataka
On Dec. 22, the government of Karnataka made wearing of face mask mandatory even in indoor locations. With the surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, health Minister K Sudhakar held a meeting with the officials. Following the meeting and the recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee, the health minister had announced to follow mandatory mask norm in places like schools, colleges, theatres, and other crowded areas.
