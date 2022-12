Videos

Kanimozhi joins Rahul's yatra

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi who missed out the inauguration of the journey at Kanyakumari, joins Bharat Jodo Yatra along with Rahul Gandhi in Haryana on Dec. 23. Rahul Gandhi has written to like minded Opposition Parties to join the Yatra as the Yatra enters national capital on Dec. 24.