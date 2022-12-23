Videos

JP Nadda to visit Tamil Nadu

BJP National President JP Nadda to Visit Tamil Nadu on Dec. 27 & 28. During his two days visit, Nadda to take part in many events at Coimbatore. To boost up TN BJP Unit, JP Nadda will chair a meeting with BJP Karyakartas on his two days visit. TN BJP to start its poll work for 2024 Parliamentary Elections after Nadda's visit.