Videos

IPL mini auction: 405 players in the fray

Indian Premier League mini auction is all set to happen at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kochi on Dec. 23, at 2.30 PM. Around 405 players of which 273 Indians and 132 overseas players are competing for 87 seats. During the window to retain the players which ended on Nov. 15, a total of 163 players were retained and 85 players were released by 10 franchises. Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Jason Holder, Shakib al Hasan, Odean Smith, Mayank Agarwal are the top names who are expected to be picked for high price in this auction.