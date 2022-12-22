Videos

Rs. 1,000 will be given as a Pongal gift to ration card holders in Tamil nadu. As there are a total of 2 crores 23 lakh 51 thousand 250 Ration cards in Tamil Nadu, it is said that each card holders will get Rs.1,000 as pongal gift. Along with cash gift, the card holders will get 1 Kg Rice and Sugar too, Said State Government's official Press Release. People can collect pongal gift from Jan. 02, 2022 onwards, the release said.