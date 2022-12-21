Videos

Who's the leader of AIADMK?

The rift in AIADMK between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O. Panneer Selvam has going on since July 2022. In this situation, Former Chief Minister and AIADMK Leader O. Panneerselvam convened a meeting of his supporters in Chennai on Dec. 21. After the meeting, O.Panneerselvam said in a press conference that "This is the time to act unitedly. Decision on Alliance will be taken in the way of MGR and Jayalalithaa in the parliamentary elections. The Election Commission and the Supreme court will give us the Twin Leaves symbol soon in 2023". "The Election Commission has accepted the Party's budget which had filed by me when I was the treasurer of AIADMK. The General Council meet of AIADMK will be held properly soon. The victory will be ours. Only Edappadi K Palaniswamy acts like a traitor" OPS told reporters.