End of Rohit era?

India captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Dec. 22, as he has not yet fully recovered from the thumb injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series. Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. Rohit had travelled to Mumbai to consult a specialist following his injury and missed the first Test that India won comprehensively. “Rohit is yet to travel to Dhaka for the second Test. His webbing is sore and there is still some pain. It is unlikely that he will play,” a BCCI source revealed. India will be pressing for another win as it aims to reach its second straight World Test Championship (WTC) final.