Videos

Malaysia landslide- 21 killed, 12 missing

Authorities scoured through mud for 12 remaining campers on December 17 after they were caught in a deadly landslide at an unlicensed campsite in Malaysia. Heavy rain overnight has complicated the search operation and Selangor state fire and rescue department chief Norazam Khamis said efforts would continue for a maximum seven days, but the chances of finding survivors was slim. Search and rescue operations were suspended overnight due to heavy rains but had resumed around 8.30 AM on Dec. 17 with the assistance of excavators and seven canines, added Norazam. At least 21 people, including five children, were killed after a landslide in Batang Kali, a popular hilly area, north of Kuala Lumpur, tore down while people slept in their tents on December 16.