ADMK leader kidnapped

Former minister MR Vijayabhaskar's car was attacked by unidentified persons at Nagampatti in Dindigul on Dec. 19. Vijayabhaskar said unidentified members came in four cars and hit his car which broke its glass. "They also kidnapped our party's panchayat vice chairman candidate", he added. Talking to Thanthi TV about the incident, the AIADMK leader said this incident was a result of the simmering rivalry between DMK and AIADMK. He said the Karur district council has 12 members of which eight were from AIADMK and four from DMK. The equation turned into six each after two members jumped ship to DMK through unscrupulous ways, in order to deplete AIADMK's strength in the council further our vice chairman candidate Thiru Vika was kidnapped by them, he added. Deputy Superintendent Durga Devi rushed to the spot to conduct an investigation. Police have registered a complaint and the probe is on. Meanwhile, Thiru Vika's lawyer moved the Madurai bench to halt the district council election. This incident has stirred up the hornet's nest as AIADMK and DMK members in Karur are engaging in scuffles.