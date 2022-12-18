Videos

New record for 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

The much-awaited sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster has performed beyond expectations on day one. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has opened to record numbers of over 41 crore INR across India. In another tweet, Adarsh noted that the blockbuster Hollywood sequel has opened to the second-highest numbers among all Hollywood films released in India so far on its first day. The film's 41+ crore INR opening puts it over films like 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and 'shoppingmode Spider-Man: No Way Home'. It just trails behind the 2019 blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for 'Avatar: The Way of Water' comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.