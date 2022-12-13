Videos

Flood in Ooty, 4 women went missing

The search for the four women who drowned in the Aanikal river near Ooty is in full swing. Saroja (65), Vasuki (45), Vimala (35) and Susila (56) belonging to a village under Kadanad Panchayat near Ooty were swept away by the flood while crossing the river after participating in the Karthikai Deepam festival held at Aanikal Mariamman temple. The fire department, the forest department and the police are currently engaged in searching for the 4 persons as they could not be found throughout the night. The fire department is rescuing more than 59 people from the other side of the river with a rope.