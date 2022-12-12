Videos
What could be more precious gift?
The action of the brother who has given pets as dowry for his younger sister's wedding has left the viewers mesmerized. Vireshma-Shekhar got married in a village near Manamadurai in Sivagangai district, Tamil Nadu on Dec.10. At the time of marriage, the bride's brother, Royal, gave his younger sister the cow, goat, and rooster ( a male domestic fowl ) as dowry. Seeing this, the bride thanked her brother with tears. The people present in the wedding hall were mesmerized and appreciated this.
