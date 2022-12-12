Videos

New location of Mandous

On Dec. 12, The IMD Deputy Director General S Balachandran said that the Cyclone Mandous has weakened now & it's currently in North Kerala, it's expected to move to south-east Arabian sea & adjoining west-central Arabian sea & it will further move away from Indian land. "Light to moderate rain expected today & tomorrow in north Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall likely expected in coastal areas & north interior parts of Tamil Nadu. Chennai may witness moderate rainfall", he added.