Holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu
Though Cyclone Mandous made landfall on Dec.09, widespread rain lashing in many parts of Tamil Nadu including Kanchipuram, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu. Holiday declared for schools due to rain on Dec. 12 in Kanchipuram taluk of Kanchipuram district, Tiruvallur and Uthukkottai taluks in Tiruvallur district. Due to continuous rains in Viluppuram District, the District Collector has also declared a holiday only for schools on Dec. 12. According to the Meteorological Department, the rain will continue till Dec.15.
