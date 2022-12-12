Videos

Flood warning to Chennai?

It has been raining heavily since Dec. 08 in Chennai and surrounding areas and the water levels in Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs were rising. The authorities monitoring the inflow of Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs continously since Dec. 08. As of now, Surplus water released at 2,000 cubic feet per second from Chembarambakkam reservoir. The Chennai district authorities have warned people living in certain low-lying areas of Chennai to be cautious as water released from the reservoir.