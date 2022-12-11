Videos
Vijay's surprise entry storms social media
All of a sudden, hashtag Thalapathy Vijay has been trending in all social media platforms since Dec. 10. Let's see the reason behind it. Actor Vijay, on Dec. 10, had made a surprise entry at a wedding in Chennai. Wedding reception of Manipur High Court's judge Justice M V Muralidaran's son took place in Chennai on Dec. 10. Actor Vijay who was in a stylish look with white shirt and black pant, made a surprise visit to the event and congratulated the bride and groom. The photos and videos from the wedding reception are going viral on social media platforms since Dec. 10 night.
