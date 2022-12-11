Videos

Selfie without realizing the danger

Cyclone Mandous, which was in the Bay of Bengal, crossed the coast on Dec. 09. Even after the storm made landfall, the sea rage in Chennai has not subsided till now. Following this, people are going dangerously close to the sea and taking pictures on their cell phones in violation of the ban on Chennai's Pattinapakkam beach. Since Dec. 09 morning, the public has been banned from going to the Pattinapakkam, Marina and Besant Nagar beach areas and the police had issued a warning on the same. While the police have been patrolling for two consecutive days and sending warnings to the people gathering on the beach, some people are not listening to them and are acting in a way that causes trouble to the police.