Commotion due to Jallikattu Bull

There was a commotion in Batlagundu when a Jallikattu bull suddenly ran into the town. Ratnam hails from Batlagundu Anna Nagar, Dindigul District. Jallikattu bull is among the bulls Ratnam rears. One of these bulls suddenly untied itself on Dec. 10 and ran away on Batlagundu highway. Seeing the jallikattu bull, the public panicked. The jallikattu bull, which had run a short distance, suddenly entered the Batlagundu Panchayat Union office unexpectedly. The people there entered the office and closed the door. Ratnam, who got the information after half an hour, along with two helpers caught the jallikattu bull. As a result, there was chaos in the area for half an hour.