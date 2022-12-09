Videos

Water released from Chembarambakkam reservoir

Cyclone Mandous has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal and is moving at a speed of 12 km per hour towards Tamil Nadu. It is expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram on Dec.10 Due to Cyclone Mandous, light to very heavy rains are lashing in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Especially in Chennai, it has been raining heavily since last night with strong winds. Due to continuous downpour, the main water sources of Chennai, the reservoirs of Chembarambakkam, Puzhal and Poondi are filling up fast. Puzhal, which is the main source of drinking water, has a total height of 21 feet, with current water level at 17 feet. For drinking purpose, 159 cubic feet of water has been discharged so far. With increase in inflow, surplus water from the reservoirs opened. Accordingly, surplus water of 100 cubic feet per second released from Chembarambakkam, Puzhal and Poondi reservoirs. District Collectors have advised coastal residents to be safe as excess water is released.