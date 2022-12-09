Videos

Shops closed in Chennai

As the 'Mandous Cyclone' is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Dec. 09, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice. The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone. Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees. Meanwhile, all shops on the beach were closed due to the cyclone alert while fishing boats were moored far off the beaches for safety. Ambulances have been also deployed on the beachfront for emergency response.