Disable - Friendly ramp damaged

Cyclone Mandous has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal and is moving at a speed of 13 km per hour towards Tamil Nadu. It is expected to make landfall near Mamallapuram on Dec.10. Due to Cyclone Mandous, light to very heavy rains are lashing in various districts of Tamil Nadu. Especially in Chennai, it has been raining heavily since Dec.08 with strong winds. Due to this, The permanant ramp for disable - friendly in Chennai's Marina beach, damaged. "The Permanent Ramp is damaged by heavy rain and strong winds. The GCC will repair it in a week", Said GCC Mayor Priya on Dec.09.