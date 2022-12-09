Videos

Cyclone Mandous : Intense spells of rain is likely to occur

Cyclone Mandous will cross at Mahabalipuram with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph between on Dec.10 Early morning, said IMD on Dec.09. It is projected to weaken by evening of Dec. 09. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, and Puducherry. The IMD has issued red alert for 3 districts in the state. The cyclone is feared to cause uprooting of trees, consequent power cuts, and inundation.