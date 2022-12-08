Videos
Stalin reached Tenkasi via Pothigai Express
For the first time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin travelled to Tenkasi via train to attend a government function there. The Chief Minister boarded Pothigai Express departing from Egmore railway station at 8:40 PM on Dec. 07, which reached Tenkasi at 7:30 PM on Dec. 08. In the programme that held on Dec. 08, Stalin Launched various projects and provide welfare assistance for the people of Tamil Nadu. A saloon (luxury) coach with various facilities, including 2 bedrooms with bathroom, living room, dining table, sofa, chair, kitchen, were attached to the last coach of the train for the Chief Minister.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android