Stalin reached Tenkasi via Pothigai Express

For the first time, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin travelled to Tenkasi via train to attend a government function there. The Chief Minister boarded Pothigai Express departing from Egmore railway station at 8:40 PM on Dec. 07, which reached Tenkasi at 7:30 PM on Dec. 08. In the programme that held on Dec. 08, Stalin Launched various projects and provide welfare assistance for the people of Tamil Nadu. A saloon (luxury) coach with various facilities, including 2 bedrooms with bathroom, living room, dining table, sofa, chair, kitchen, were attached to the last coach of the train for the Chief Minister.