Nirmala Sitharaman is one of the most powerful women

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar are among six Indians who have made it to the Forbes' annual list of The World's 100 Most Powerful Women. Ranked at number 36, Sitharaman has made it to the list for the fourth time in a row. In 2021, the 63-year-old minister was ranked at number 37 in the list, while she was in the 41st spot in 2020 and 34th in 2019. The other Indians to feature on the list are HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra (rank: 53), Securities And Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch (rank: 54), and Steel Authority Of India Chairperson Soma Mondal (rank: 67). Malhotra, Mazumdar-Shaw and Nayar made it to the prestigious list last year also at 52nd, 72nd and 88th spots respectively. This year Mazumdar-Shaw is ranked 72, while Nayar is at 89th spot, according to the list released by Forbes on Dec. 06. The list includes 39 CEOs; 10 heads of state; and 11 billionaires worth a combined USD 115 billion.