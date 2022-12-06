Videos

Giant cauldron moved atop Annamalai hills

The giant cauldron for the Maha Deepam, as part of Karthigai Deepam festival, was carried to the top of the 2,671-foot high Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai by the Deepa Nattars on Dec. 05. Painted in bright orange with figures of a Nandi and Sivalingam on the top and the words “Maha Deepam” in yellow at the bottom, the cauldron also carried an image of a dancing Lord Shiva above a burning clay lamp (agal vilakku).