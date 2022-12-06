Videos

Giant cauldron moved atop Annamalai hills

The giant cauldron for the Maha Deepam, as part of Karthigai Deepam festival, was carried to the top of the 2,671-foot high Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai by the Deepa Nattars on Dec. 05. Painted in bright orange with figures of a Nandi and Sivalingam on the top and the words “Maha Deepam” in yellow at the bottom, the cauldron also carried an image of a dancing Lord Shiva above a burning clay lamp (agal vilakku).
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in