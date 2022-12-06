Videos
Anniversary of Babri Masjid's Demolition
Security has been beefed up in Madurai and other districts in the southern region to avoid any untoward incident ahead of the anniversary of Babri Masjid’s demolition on December 6 in Ayodhya. With the presence of adequate police force, several layers of security have been deployed to ensure public safety.
