6 NDRF teams deployed in Tamil Nadu

In a wake of heavy rainfall on December 8, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Tamil Nadu. The teams of the NDRF will be deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Chennai. "In view of the IMD alert with respect to Low pressure has formed over South Andaman Sea. It is likely to move West-northwest wards and concentrate into a Depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, therefore six teams from NDRF Arakkonam are detailed to the following districts of Tamil Nadu as requested by the Director of Disaster Management Govt. of Tamil Nadu," the NDRF official said on Dec. 06. All the NDRF teams are self-contained and equipped with Flood Rescue equipment, Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment, and suitable personal protective equipment. "Our 24x7 control room in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all efforts are being made in close collaboration with Tamil Nadu state administration," the official further said.