TN: New welfare schemes for PwDs

Observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Chief Minister MK Stalin's participation in programmes and provided various welfare schemes for them. Enhanced pension scheme (Rs, 1000 hiked to Rs. 1500), software skill training with job opportunities and work-from-home job facilities in private and government sectors were among the several announced by the government. The Chief Minister also presented awards to those who have rendered outstanding services in different fields and inaugurated an exhibition of handicraft products and equipment made by them. Laptops were also provided for 100 differently abled people under "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme at the event.