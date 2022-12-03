Videos

Delhi MCD election: All set

National capital is all set to elect its municipal councilors for the first time after the unification of municipal bodies. The preparations for the voting on Dec. 03 have been completed at 13,638 polling stations across Delhi. The State Election Commission (SEC) has listed 68 Model polling stations and 68 pink polling stations this time. The State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev urged all citizens in Delhi to reach the polling stations without faith to cast their vote. The commission has made elaborate arrangements for a safe, secure and pleasant voting experience for people and to keep the electoral field free and fair, he added. The voting to elect representatives to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be taking place on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7. Over 1.46 crore residents in 250 wards are eligible to cast their votes in the high-stakes civic polls that have been largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.