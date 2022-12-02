Videos

Lift malfunction: Engineers suspended

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary Dr R Senthilkumar and a few other senior officers got briefly trapped inside a lift on the third floor of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Nov. 29. Following this incident, the department has suspended two engineers for the lift' malfunction on Dec. 01 after an inquiry. The two engineering were suspended for not monitoring the lift' function on a routine basis.