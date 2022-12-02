Videos

Joe Root loves kittens

The England cricket team arrived in Pakistan last week to play its first Test series in the country since 2005. The historic Test series started in Rawalpindi at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on December 1 with England scoring a record 506 runs for the loss of four wickets on day 1. Ahead of the first Test, a video of Joe Root feeding milk to a kitten inside the stadium went viral after it was posted by the Twitter page England’s Barmy Army on November 30. The kitten is surrounded by the English players and then Root is seen bringing milk in a cup for the animal. The kitten drank the milk heartily when the cup was placed in front of it. “Joe Root loves kittens,” they captioned the video.