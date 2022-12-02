Videos

DMK district secretaries' meeting

District Secretaries' meeting commenced under the leadership of DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai. District secretaries meeting is being held after the party appointed leaders for its youth wing team and women's wing team. Around 100 people participated in this meeting including DMK's district secretaries and DMK cadres. It is likely that the party would discuss the preparations for the 100th birth anniversary of former General secretary K Anbazhagan on December 19 and also preparatory works of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.