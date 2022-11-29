Videos

TN's glory lost in past 10 years: Stalin

For the past 10 years due to the poor governance of the previous government, we have lost the glory, but we have almost revived them now and working to ensure the State is in high in terms of achievements, said the Chief Minister MK Stalin in Ariyalur on Tuesday. Inaugurating various completed projects and laying foundation for new projects for Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, Stalin said, the State government has been devising plans to ensure there should no backward district in the State in a few years. He said that the previous government was an example for how a government should not be. But, without doing their work for the past 10 years, they have approached someone (the governor) submitted complaint. Stressing that the government welcomes any criticism, Stalin said, there should be eligibility to make criticism, but there should not be a crooked campaigns which, the government will never entertain.