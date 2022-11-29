Videos

Protest against Parandur airport for 125th day

The people of Kanchipuram district are protesting against Parandur Airport for the 125th day on Nov. 29 The central and state governments are showing seriousness to acquire the land in 13 villages in Parandur area to build an airport. However, the people of the area are protesting against this for the 125th day. The people of Ekanapuram gathered together in the village ground and started to protest despite the extreme cold. They also raised slogans against the central and state governments.