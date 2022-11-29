Videos

Governorship is outdated: Kanimozhi

DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday condemned Governor RN Ravi over delay in giving assent to the the Bill against online gambling. "The Governor post is something that is not needed. It is an outdated position. As the Governor did not give his assent to the Online Rummy Prohibition Bill, which is now in a state of lapse. "I don't know why they are so eager to protect online rummy," Kanimozhi said.