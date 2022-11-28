Videos

Permanent Pathway at Chennai's Marina beach

Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated a permanent pathway set up at Chennai's Marina Beach. The pathway is constructed for the ease of physically challenged population. A person with physical disability also wants to visit the beach for which they need to have a permanent pathway. It was long-awaited & we are happy & thankful to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for a permanent pathway here, said a visitor with physical disability.