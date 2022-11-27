Videos

Reduce LPG price: BJP woman

The Congress on Nov. 26 took a swipe at Union minister Smriti Irani while sharing a video of her being cornered purportedly by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker over the high LPG cylinder prices. In the video, a woman - who the Congress identified as a BJP worker - can be purportedly seen requesting Irani for relief from rising LPG prices. “I have three daughters… there has been a rise in inflation which also means an increase in LPG prices… It will a big relief for us if there is a drop in gas cylinder prices.” Taking a dig at the Union minister, the Congress tweeted in Hindi: “BJP workers are also troubled by inflation. In Gujarat, a woman asked Smriti Irani to reduce inflation. Complained about the expensive gas cylinder and Smriti Irani kept smiling. When the cylinder was available in 400, then this Irani ji took to the streets. Today, she is silent.”