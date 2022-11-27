Videos
Kerala: Rise in Measles cases
In the wake of a rise in measles cases among children in Malappuram district, the Kerala government on Friday urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated without any fail. Known as 'ancham pani' in local parlance, measles mainly affects children. Over 160 measles cases have been reportedly registered recently among various age groups, including toddlers, in the district. The central team investigates the spread of measles in Malappuram district, Kerala.
