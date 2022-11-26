Videos

Must link Aadhaar to EB bill: Minister

State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Nov. 25 said that it is 100% mandatory to link Aadhaar number to EB bill for e-bill payment in Tamil Nadu and special camps for renaming their electricity connection will be held soon. "If there are any doubts regarding the electricity tariff, you can approach the Electricity department for clarifications. Parties like AIADMK and BJP are constantly spreading slanderous messages with the intention of spreading slander against the government," he said to reporters at Peelamedu in Coimbatore. "Even if you don't have an Aadhaar number, you can now pay the fee. It is advisable to give an Aadhaar number. Those who have an electricity connection must provide their Aadhaar number. In case the person on whom the electricity connection exists is dead, the time has been given for the same." he said. "Special camps for the renaming of their electricity connection will be held soon. A time frame has been given for linking the Aadhaar number. It is 100 per cent mandatory to link your Aadhaar number. Only by linking the Aadhaar number while reforming the electricity sector can the electricity board be upgraded with a new dimension," he added.