AIADMK does not need anyone's advice: MP

"AIADMK does not need anyone's advise. It is a party which based on 1.5 Cr. cadres and No one Can Control the Party. We have a General Council to advise us and to run the Party", Former Minister Of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK MP C.Ve.Shanmugam told reporters on Nov. 25. While addressing a Press Conference at Viluppuram, The MP Said that the AIADMK Party will be back in Power by 2026 and The Party will win all the seats in 2024 LS Polls.