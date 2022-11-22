Videos
Tamil Nadu to receive rain?
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Nov. 22 informed that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the Bay of Bengal is weakening. A Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. "The depression is moving at a speed of 5 km per hour. At present, the center is located at a distance of 160 km to the east of Chennai. It is moving towards Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and is likely to weaken further during the next 12 hours," the IMD said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android