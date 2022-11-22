Videos

Tamil Nadu to receive rain?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Nov. 22 informed that the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) formed over the Bay of Bengal is weakening. A Low-Pressure Area (LPA) over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. "The depression is moving at a speed of 5 km per hour. At present, the center is located at a distance of 160 km to the east of Chennai. It is moving towards Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and is likely to weaken further during the next 12 hours," the IMD said.