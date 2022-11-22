Videos

Al Qaeda in Coimbatore?

TN Police are trying to piece together a possible connection between a man killed in the Oct. 23 Coimbatore bomb blast and the wounded mastermind of an autorickshaw explosion in Karnataka's Mangalore on Nov. 19 - Both Suspected Sympathisers of terrorist group IS and Al Qaeda. Cops are trying to find if there was a link between Mubeen and Shariq.
