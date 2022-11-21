Videos
Football fixing case: CBI launches probe
CBI registers preliminary enquiry in alleged football fixing case. The sleuths visited Delhi based All India Football Federation (AIFF) HQs recently and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football. The five clubs under investigation played in the I-League together, as per media reports.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android