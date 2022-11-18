Videos

Condition bail for Savukku Shankar

The Chennai Egmore Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted bail for Youtuber and political commentator ‘Savukku’ Shankar in four cases registered by the Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Central Crime Branch, on Nov 17. The court while granting bail also imposed conditions on Shankar preventing him from commenting on the cases and asked him to present himself before the investigators every day for 15 days.