Videos

BJP govt, opposes Nalini release

On Nov. 17, The Union government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order releasing six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, citing alleged procedural lapses, crucial and important evidence, and international ramification of releasing foreign terrorists. Highlighting the alleged procedural lapse, the Centre said the order granting remission was passed without affording it adequate opportunity for hearing despite it being a necessary party to the case.