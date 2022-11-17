Videos
What happens after Bharat Jodo Yatra
On Nov. 17, Addressing a Press Conference at Maharashtra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Said, Violence and Hate spread across the Country and The Love and Affection Only will save the Nation. I trust in Love and Affection, he added. Also It is my duty to save the nation ( India ), Rahul Said in a Press Conference. Rahul Gandhi also said will wait and watch what happens after the Bharat Jodo yatra.
