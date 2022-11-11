Videos

SL President Ranil invites Tamils

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday invited Tamil Political Parties to a discussion on issues facing the Tamil Minority in the island nation. Wickremesinghe, who returned to Sri Lanka earlier in the day, made the appeal in parliament. The President, a member of the dominant sinhalese community, said he wanted all Tamil Political Parties to come for talks next week to discuss issues facing the Tamils and to resolve these amicably without outside interference.